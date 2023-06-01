Granite City Organizations Giving Back To Neighboring Community
Jun 1, 2023 9:55 AM Save
Listen to the story
MADISON - Members of the Granite City Rotary Club, Granite City Police Department, Lebanon Rotary Club, and the City of Granite City spent the afternoon on Tuesday at World Wide Technology Raceway picking up trash along 203 in Madison prior to this weekend's NASCAR races.
Article continues after sponsor message
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
More like this: