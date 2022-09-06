GRANITE CITY - When the Labor Day Parade officially rolls through Granite City, Mayor Mike Parkinson ranks as one of the proudest participants. The Granite City Labor Day Parade on Monday, September 5 was well-attended as the community marked the holiday again.

“What a great day for Granite City to honor the working man and women of our region," Mayor Parkinson said afterward.

Parkinson said his reason to get into the political race for mayor was simple: “I want to be a voice for the city. It’s important to me to mark this holiday. I was born and raised here; I am a third-generation in Granite City. Granite City has always been about supporting labor and the working man. That is why we are geared up to support the steelworkers in their fight right now for jobs at U.S. Steel.”

The mayor said the U.S. Steel situation doesn’t have a short-term solution and it will be a “long-term battle” to preserve the jobs.

The parade had a little of everything from the American Legion to leaders of the parade, there were many labor organizations, the Granite City band, color guard, football team, cheerleaders, politicians and Scouts. There was tons of candy for children, who seemed very content through the parade line.