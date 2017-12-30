SPRINGFIELD – Pvt. Robert Fleming, of Granite City, Illinois, was sworn into the Illinois Army National Guard Oct. 11, at the St. Louis Military Entrance Processing Station.

Fleming enlisted as a 91C, Utilities Equipment Repairer, and is assigned Company M, Recruit Sustainment Program in Shiloh, Illinois.

Upon completion of his initial training, Fleming will be assigned to the 631st Engineer Company.

Article continues after sponsor message

Fleming is a 2013 graduate of Granite City High School, Granite City, Illinois.

After successfully completing his training, Fleming will be eligible for the Illinois National Guard Grant, which pays 100 percent of college tuition while he works as a full-time student and a part-time Soldier. He will also be eligible for the Select Reserve G.I. Bill and federal tuition assistance.

The Recruiting and Retention Battalion and Company M congratulate Fleming and welcome him into the Illinois Army National Guard.

More like this: