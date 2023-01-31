Granite City Mardis Gras Bar Crawl Routes Announced
GRANITE CITY - The 2023 Granite city Mardis Gras Bar Crawl routes have officially been announced by the City of Granite City Office of Arts, Entertainment & Tourism. Twenty-three different local bars and organizations will participate in this year’s Bar Crawl.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
The event will take place from 5 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18. There will be three different routes, each of which will have three or four buses running exclusively on their own routes. Wristbands are $10 each and can be purchased at all participating locations, which are listed below:
Route 1 (Purple Line):
- Tegan's Pub House
- Nick's Bar
- Hooch & Sixteens
- Elk's Lodge
- Sue's Corner
- Columbus Home
- DAV (Disabled American Veterans)
Route 2 (Green Line)
- DAV
- Lenny's Bar
- Mexican Honorary Commission
- Ernie & Annie's
- Elgato Tavern
- American Legion
- TJ's Bar
- Ken's Lounge
- Pavia's Place
Route 3 (Gold Line):
- Pavia's Place
- O'Connell's Pub
- Fraternal Order of Eagles
- Jacobmeyer's Tavern
- Moose Lodge
- Patrick's Bar & Grill
- Manhattan's Socialhouse
- Slurped Daiquiri
- Bindy's
- Tegan's Pub House
Pavia’s Place, DAV, and Tegan’s Pub House are designated “transfer bars” where attendees will be able to access buses to transfer to different routes. Buses will initially take off at 5 p.m. from Neidringhause Ave. in front of Granite City Hall and then travel their designated routes. The last chance to purchase wristbands will be on the afternoon of Friday, Feb. 17th.
Participants are encouraged to be over 21 years of age - while there are some restaurants without age requirements, there are also multiple bars on the routes that do have age requirements. Those locations will be announced during their stops on the Bar Crawl routes and those under 21 will not be allowed inside, even with a wristband.
For more information, message The City of Granite City - Mardi Gras on their Facebook page or email GCMardiGras@gmail.com
More like this: