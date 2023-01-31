GRANITE CITY - The 2023 Granite city Mardis Gras Bar Crawl routes have officially been announced by the City of Granite City Office of Arts, Entertainment & Tourism. Twenty-three different local bars and organizations will participate in this year’s Bar Crawl.

The event will take place from 5 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18. There will be three different routes, each of which will have three or four buses running exclusively on their own routes. Wristbands are $10 each and can be purchased at all participating locations, which are listed below:

Route 1 (Purple Line):

Tegan's Pub House Nick's Bar Hooch & Sixteens Elk's Lodge Sue's Corner Columbus Home DAV (Disabled American Veterans)

Route 2 (Green Line)

DAV Lenny's Bar Mexican Honorary Commission Ernie & Annie's Elgato Tavern American Legion TJ's Bar Ken's Lounge Pavia's Place

Route 3 (Gold Line):

Pavia's Place O'Connell's Pub Fraternal Order of Eagles Jacobmeyer's Tavern Moose Lodge Patrick's Bar & Grill Manhattan's Socialhouse Slurped Daiquiri Bindy's Tegan's Pub House

Pavia’s Place, DAV, and Tegan’s Pub House are designated “transfer bars” where attendees will be able to access buses to transfer to different routes. Buses will initially take off at 5 p.m. from Neidringhause Ave. in front of Granite City Hall and then travel their designated routes. The last chance to purchase wristbands will be on the afternoon of Friday, Feb. 17th.

Participants are encouraged to be over 21 years of age - while there are some restaurants without age requirements, there are also multiple bars on the routes that do have age requirements. Those locations will be announced during their stops on the Bar Crawl routes and those under 21 will not be allowed inside, even with a wristband.

For more information, message The City of Granite City - Mardi Gras on their Facebook page or email GCMardiGras@gmail.com

