



GRANITE CITY – Two people from Granite City accused of breaking into the same victim’s home face felony charges in related cases of burglary.

Tommy D. Welch, 41, and Arian A. Abney, 26, both of Granite City, were each charged on Aug. 21, 2025 with a Class 2 felony count of burglary. Abney was additionally charged with criminal damage to property, a Class A misdemeanor.

Welch and Abney allegedly entered the same residence on Bryan Avenue in Granite City on April 11, 2025, without authority and with the intent to commit a theft. Abney also reportedly caused less than $500 worth of damage to the victim’s window lock.

Both of the cases against Welch and Abney were presented by the Granite City Police Department, and both were granted pretrial release from custody.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

