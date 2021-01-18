RIVERVIEW - The City of Riverview Police have distributed photos of a person of interest and a vehicle, believed to be a newer model, white GMC Terrain, involved in the shooting and homicide of a Granite City man at 8:58 p.m. on January 12, 2021.



The deceased in the case has been positively identified as Ronald Ross, 51 years of age, of the 200 block of Elm Avenue in Granite City, Illinois, 62040. The crime occurred in the 200 block of Chambers Road in Riverview, Mo.

Upon police arrival, officers located an adult male in the parking lot of the business. The victim was suffering from apparent gunshot wounds and was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The City of Riverview Police Department requested the assistance of the St. Louis County Police Department. The Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading the homicide investigation, which remains very active at this time.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident, the individual, or the vehicle.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.