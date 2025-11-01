GRANITE CITY — Edward Gordon, 55, of Granite City, was struck and dragged by a hit-and-run driver on the night of Sept. 22, 2025, while crossing a downtown street, leaving him with severe injuries that will require months of recovery.

According to St. Louis Police, Gordon was crossing South 4th Street at Chouteau Avenue around 9:30 p.m. when a black Ford Edge hit him and dragged him for several blocks. The driver fled the scene. Gordon was on his way home from work, his sister Shawna Gordon said.

“He was dragged for a mile and his body was torn to pieces but he managed to live,” Shawna Gordon wrote in a GoFundMe campaign created to support her brother. “He’s got two broken legs and many other injuries that are going to take months and months to heal.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Since the accident, Gordon has lost his clothes, belongings and home, Shawna said. The family is seeking donations of money, clothing, shoes or other items to help with his recovery.

Edward Gordon has since been released from the hospital, but his injuries remain extensive. The police continue to investigate the hit-and-run incident.