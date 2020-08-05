EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons announced on Wednesday morning Granite City's Frank L. Hollenback, was sentenced to 12 years for an October 2019 aggravated driving under the influence resulting in death.

On November 1, 2019, Hollenback IV (d.o.b. 1/15/90), was charged with three counts of aggravated driving under the influence resulting in death, a Class 2 felony. Lab tests came back confirming Hollenback had fentanyl, alprazolam, amphetamine, methamphetamine, and tramadol in his system when he struck the victim, Dora E. Greer (d.o.b. 4/22/49).

Greer was driving to the store the evening of October 14, 2019, when her vehicle was struck by the defendant’s car. Greer was airlifted to St. Louis University Hospital where she died in the early morning hours on October 15, 2019, from the injuries caused by the reckless decisions the defendant made when getting behind the wheel of his vehicle. Hollenback pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated driving under the influence resulting in death.

The sentencing range for this count is 3-14 years. Hollenback was sentenced to 12 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections served at 85 percent.

“My heartfelt condolences go out to the family and loved ones of Dora Greer. While no amount of time could ever make up for the loss of Dora’s life, hopefully this lengthy sentence will offer some comfort in knowing that her killer is being held accountable. I want to commend the Granite City Police Department and Assistant State’s Attorney Morgan Hudson for their cooperative work on this case ensuring that justice was achieved, ”stated First Assistant State’s Attorney Crystal Uhe.

The Greer family attended the sentencing hearing to give their victim impact statements. Ms. Greer’s four daughter’s spoke on behalf of their mother. In a statement by Dora Greer’s beloved husband, Mr. Greer shared the following words about his wife, “I remember back in 1962 I had met a young lady named Dora. I found one of the greatest gifts a person could receive in life...It was an honor and a blessing to have 57 years with this lady.

”Mr. Greer’s statement was shared by their daughter. Gibbons commended the disposition of Assistant State’s Attorney Morgan Hudson whose collaboration with the Granite City Police Department led to the plea and sentencing of the defendant.

Gibbons closed by saying, “This was a senseless and tragic reminder of the dangers of driving under the influence and the terrible harm it can cause. An innocent victim lost her life due to the selfish, unforgiveable decisions of the defendant. We will never be able to replace her or fully heal the pain and loss felt by everyone around her, but with this tough sentence handed down today, we can ensure this defendant remains locked up and unable to hurt anyone else for a very long time.”

