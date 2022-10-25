HARDIN - On Monday, October 24th 2022, the Calhoun County State’s Attorney’s Office filed a 32 count Criminal Information, of which 26 of those charges are felonies, against David P. Robertson, aged 32, of Granite City, Illinois, in reference to an incident which occurred on Wednesday, October 19th, 2022 in Calhoun County, Illinois.

In the Criminal Information, Robertson has been charged with the following:

Armed Violence (Class X Felony) Residential Burglary Aggravated Possession of a Stolen Vehicle Possession of a Stolen Vehicle

5-18. Unlawful Possession of Weapon by Felon (14 Counts)

Possession of a Stolen Firearm Theft ($10,000.00-$100,000.00) Leaving the Scene of a Motor Vehicle Accident Involving Injury Criminal Damage to Property Aggravated Driving Under the Influence Aggravated Fleeing / Attempt to Elude a Peace Officer (21 MPH Over Limit) Aggravated Fleeing / Attempt to Elude a Peace Officer (Causing Bodily Injury) Aggravated Reckless Driving Fleeing / Attempt to Elude a Peace Officer Driving Under the Influence - Drugs Reckless Driving Criminal Trespass to Residence Speeding Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident

On October 19th 2022, at 3:20 p.m., the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a burglary which occurred at a residence on Illinois River Road, south of Hardin, Illinois. The caller stated that he came home from work and his house was ransacked and all his firearms were missing.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office immediately responded to the residence, where the victim also noticed his vehicle, a red 2019 Dodge Ram, was also stolen. The victim believed he may have passed his own truck heading south-bound on Illinois River Road, as he was on his way home.

"We immediately notified the ferries of a possible stolen vehicle containing stolen firearms, and that the subject was considered to be armed and dangerous," the sheriff's office said. "Shortly thereafter, Calhoun County Dispatch received a call from another citizen stating he had a suspicious person driving a red Dodge Ram on his property on Illinois River Road, south of Brussels, Illinois.

"The Sheriff and a Deputy with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office immediately responded to the area of the suspicious person, when the Deputy observed the stolen vehicle traveling northbound on Illinois River Road towards Brussels, Illinois. The Deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop and the stolen truck fled towards Brussels, entering the village at speeds over 100 miles per hour in the 25-mile-per-hour zone.

"The suspect in the stolen vehicle then swerved into the parking lot near the Red & White Country Store where he struck an occupied Toyota pick-up truck that was attempting to turn around. The stolen vehicle came to a rest on the embankment next to Fuhler Lane."

Following behind the stolen vehicle, CCSO personnel observed a single male occupant flee from the vehicle and run south-east on Fuhler Lane, where he attempted to hide, before making his way through the brush back towards Main Street in Brussels.

The Deputy and Sheriff continued the search for the suspect, and additional units from Pike County Sheriff’s Office, Jersey County Sheriff’s Office and the Illinois Conservation Police all began to respond the location in an attempt to set a perimeter and locate the suspect.

The suspect was located by CCSO personnel inside a local business in Brussels, Illinois, where he was taken into custody. He was identified as David P. Robertson.

Calhoun Volunteer Ambulance arrived on scene and treated the single occupant of the Toyota, where he was transported to Jersey Community Hospital for injuries sustained in the accident. The victim of the crash was released from the hospital and is recovering.

Additional Deputies from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office arrived on scene and assisted with the traffic crash and the subsequent investigation.

The stolen truck contained several stolen firearms, including one loaded firearm on the front seat. The vehicle was impounded, pending examination by Illinois State Police Crime Scene.

While on the way back to the initial residence of the burglary, we received a report of a suspicious vehicle, parked near the residence that was burglarized. This vehicle was also impounded and through our ongoing investigation was identified as having been stolen by Robertson from a residence in Cottage Hills, Madison County, Illinois.

Robertson was first transported to Jersey Community Hospital to check for any injuries before being transported to the Jersey County Jail.

The Honorable Judge Charles HW Burch set bond for Robertson at $250,000.00. Robertson remains in custody.

Several search warrants were requested and granted by the Calhoun County State’s Attorney’s Office and the Honorable Judge Burch.

Technicians from the Illinois State Police Crime Lab arrived in Calhoun County on October 20th, 2022, and processed both stolen vehicles, and the burglarized residence.

The investigation is ongoing.

However, at this time, we do not believe there is any further threat to the community, and do believe Robertson was the sole party in this incident.

At the time of these offenses, Robertson was out on Mandatory Supervised Release, otherwise known as Parole, from the Illinois Department of Corrections stemming from a Theft and Battery to a Law Enforcement Officer conviction. Illinois Department of Corrections has since issued a Parole Warrant for Robertson, and he will be returning to their custody.

Robertson has an extensive criminal history that includes violent offenses, drug and theft charges that span across three states.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Calhoun County State’s Attorney Keisha Morris for her hard work and assistance in this case. We would also like to thank the Illinois State Police for their assistance.

Furthermore, everyone here at CCSO, and our victim would like to personally thank all our local citizens, ferry workers, and witnesses for their help in locating this dangerous individual, and regularly working with us hand-in-hand to keep Calhoun safe.

All suspect(s) are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

