Listen to the story

GREENE COUNTY - A 2014 White Kenworth Truck Tractor Trailer combination and collided at 1 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, with a vehicle driven by Vernon Thomas, a 59-year-old male of Granite City. Thomas was transported to a local hospital with injuries.

The accident occurred at U.S. 67 South of NE 400 St. in Greene County.

The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by Illinois State Police District 18

WHAT: Single Unit Personal Injury Traffic Crash

WHERE: US 67 South of NE 400 St. Greene County

Article continues after sponsor message

WHEN: Oct. 29, 2020 at approximately 1:00 a.m.

VEHICLE: Unit 1- 2014 White Kenworth Truck Tractor Trailer Combination

DRIVER: Unit 1- Vernon Thomas, 59-year-old male of Granite City, IL (Transported to a local area hospital with injuries)

PRELIMINARY: A preliminary investigation indicates the following occurred: Unit 1 was traveling southbound on US 67 south of NE 400 St. Unit 1 ran off the roadway to the left, crossed the center line, entered a ditch on the east side of the roadway and struck a telephone pole. Unit 1 overturned and stopped on its driver’s side.

CHARGES: Unit 1 Driver was issued citations for Improper Lane Usage and Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident.

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law

More like this: