



GRANITE CITY – A man from Granite City faces felony charges of home invasion and domestic battery after an incident that allegedly occurred on Halloween.

Jerry M. Watson Jr., 25, of Granite City, was charged on Oct. 31, 2025 with a Class X felony count of home invasion, a Class 2 felony count of aggravated domestic battery, and a Class A misdemeanor count of domestic battery.

On Oct. 31, 2025, Watson allegedly entered a Granite City apartment unit without legal authority and intentionally caused injury to one of the occupants. Watson is also accused of strangling a family or household member, throwing the victim to the ground, and pulling her hair.

According to the state’s petition to deny Watson’s pretrial release from custody, the victim reported to responding officers that Watson had “battered her while outside of her residence by slamming her to the ground and pulling her hair.”

The victim reportedly tried locking Watson out of the residence before he forced his way inside by “damaging a window of the residence that victim reported locking prior to his entry.” He then allegedly proceeded to damage the victim’s property, push the victim around, and strangle the victim.

Watson was later seen by officers exiting the residence and appeared to have “injuries consistent with damaging property inside the residence,” the petition states.

The Granite City Police Department presented the case against Watson, who was ordered remanded to jail for his initial court appearance.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

