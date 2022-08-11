GRANITE CITY - At 4:40 a.m. on Sunday, August 7, 2022, the Madison County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call of a disturbance occurring at a residence in the 2200 block of Miracle Ave., Granite City. Upon arriving on the scene, deputies located two victims that had been battered and the suspect, who was still on scene at the residence.

The suspect was identified as Kevin K. Streeb, 30, of Granite City.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office said while assessing the scene and gathering preliminary information, it was determined that when Streeb arrived at the residence, he attacked the victims. Streeb was taken into custody at the scene.

One of the victims sustained substantial injuries and was transported to a St. Louis area hospital. The victim was identified as: Michael John Reay, 25, of Granite City.

On August 9, 2022, the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Blake K. Streeb with multiple counts of Aggravated Battery and Battery in furtherance of the incident.

On August 10, 2022, Reay, who was still at a St. Louis area hospital, succumbed to the injuries he sustained from Streeb’s attack on him. As a result, on August 11, 2022, the Madison County State's Attorney’s Office amended the charges against Streeb to the following: Count 1: First Degree Murder (Class M Felony) Count 2: First Degree Murder (Class M Felony) Count 3: Battery (Class A) The bond was set at $1,000,000 by the Honorable Judge Ronald Slemer.

The defendant remains in the custody of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

The case remains an active investigation; therefore, no details concerning evidence, motive, or statements obtained can be provided.

THE PUBLIC IS REMINDED THAT ALL ARRESTED PERSONS ARE ONLY ACCUSED OF THE CHARGES AGAINST THEM AND ARE PRESUMED INNOCENT UNLESS PROVEN GUILTY IN A COURT OF LAW.

