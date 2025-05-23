GRANITE CITY – A Granite City man with a past of domestic violence in Arkansas faces a new set of domestic battery charges in Illinois.

Andrew N. Tice, 40, of Granite City, was charged on May 20, 2025 with one count each of aggravated domestic battery (a Class 2 felony) and his second offense of domestic battery (a Class 4 felony).

On May 19, 2025, Tice allegedly intentionally strangled a household or family member and pushed the same victim to the ground. He had previously been convicted of Domestic Battery, 1st degree in Sebastian County, Ark.

A petition to deny Tice’s pretrial release states the victim told authorities Tice was intoxicated and became agitated before strangling the victim and shoving them to the ground. The victim was eventually able to free themselves and call authorities, leading to Tice’s arrest.

The petition notes Tice’s prior domestic battery offense and states his release “poses a real and present threat to the physical safety” of the community.

Tice was arrested by the Granite City Police Department and currently remains in custody at the Madison County Jail.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

