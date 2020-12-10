EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine has charged a 33-year-old Granite City man with six counts of Child Pornography.

State’s Attorney Haine commented on the charges, stating, “These kinds of crimes turn your stomach. When offenders download and view these explicit videos and images, the children are victimized all over again. We believe the facts will show Mr. Hay is a repeat offender. We will seek serious prison time.”

Chance M. Hay (d.o.b. 1/12/87) was charged with six counts of possession of Child Pornography, Class 1 felonies. The defendant was charged with possessing images and videos of acts of sexual penetration and masturbation of a female child under 13 years of age. The counts have enhanced to Class 1 felonies because of the defendant’s prior conviction for Child Pornography in 2019.

Hay has two active cases for the unlawful failure to register as a sex offender following his 2019 conviction.

State’s Attorney Haine commended the work of Assistant State’s Attorney Kathleen Nolan, and the Granite City Police Department whose collaboration allowed for the evidence needed to charge the defendant.

Hay is currently being held at the Granite City Police Department. His bond was set at $250,000 by Associate Judge Janet Heflin. If convicted of the Class 1 felony, the maximum penalty is 15 years. If convicted of all six counts, Hay could be sentenced to up to 90 years. All counts are mandatory, consecutive sentences served in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

These charges, as well as the statements made herein, are based upon probable cause. The defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

