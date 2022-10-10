Granite City Works to Expand Holiday Acitivities

GRANITE CITY - Granite City is loaded with Saturday Halloween-oriented activities through the month of October.

These are the other events set for Granite City on Saturdays for the rest of the month:

10/15: Not-too-Spooky Scavenger Hunt plus The Great Inflatable Race & the Annual Chili Cook Off 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. all in the district within the arts and entertainment area clues take them in a four-block radius.

10/22: The Ghouls Night Out - Rocket Ride "Kiss Tribute" band takes the stage 6-10 p.m.

10/29: Nightmare on Niedringhaus - Kids' costume parade and contest, with prizes, candy, games, and a DJ - 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Kari Shipley, one of the parade organizers, said after this past Saturday every weekend, they have something special planned.

"We have the scavenger hunt, inflatable race, and chili cook-off next weekend, the Kiss Tribute Band on the 22nd, and the costume parade and contest with prizes for October 29," she said.

"I grew up being a part of everything in Granite City," she added. "My dad was a big part of that when I was a kid. We are hoping this brings out more family-friendly opportunities. We had a Mardi Gras event last February and we hope to do that again. We have the Candy Cane Parade in December and then the Mardi Gras event in February."

