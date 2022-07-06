GRANITE CITY – The Granite City High School Welded Warriors Robotics team hosted a pair of workshops last week for students in Granite City Community Unit School District #9.

On Wednesday, the Welded Warriors hosted a workshop for 4th and 5th graders at Wilson Park as part of the Granite City Park District Summer Fun Camp. The three-week Summer Fun Camp runs from July 11-29.

The following day, the Welded Warriors held a Lego Robotics Workshop to 6th, 7th and 8th graders as part of the team's outreach.

"Thanks to the Granite City Park District for having us and all the kids for making this such a special two days," said Robotics sponsor Amy Heath. "I think the students learned a lot, and everyone had a great time."

