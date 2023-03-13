Granite City High School Unveils Newly Renovated Softball Field Just In Time For Home-Opener
Chris Mitchell
March 13, 2023 10:42 AM
GRANITE CITY - Granite City Community Unit School District #9 dedicated its new softball field on Friday afternoon.
GCSD9 Board Members joined GCHS student-athletes and administration to dedicate the new field with a ribbon cutting and photo opportunities.
The first GCHS softball home game is set for Thursday, March 16 at 4:30 p.m. against O'Fallon.
VIDEO:https://youtu.be/YLw88_PQUhk