GRANITE CITY - Granite City High School is currently seeking military uniforms and military artifacts of GCHS alumni for a project that will honor alumni who have served our country.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Items collected will be displayed in the original entrance to GCHS. That vestibule will become an Alumni Veterans Museum.

Article continues after sponsor message

If you have items to donate or would like to make a monetary donation towards the project, contact GCHS Assistant Principal Tim Moran at tim.moran@gcsd9.net or (618) 451-5808, Ext. 2515.

You can also make a donation HERE on the Granite City Alumni Association website.

For more information about the Granite City School District #9, please visit our website at: www.gcsd9.net or follow on social media at @GCSD9.

More like this:

Granite City Celebrates Athlete Turned Officer Freddy Edwards
Sep 8, 2025
Granite City Announces 2025 Sports Hall of Fame Class
Jun 25, 2025
Granite City Community Mourns Loss Of Shining Track and Field Star Athlete Naiesha Henry
Aug 14, 2025
Granite City Man Faces Felonies In Third DUI Case
5 days ago
Granite City Community High School Selected To Receive Readers' Choice Grant
Jun 23, 2025

 