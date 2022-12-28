GRANITE CITY – Granite City High School Principal Daren DePew announced that 539 students earned Honor Roll accolades for the first semester of the 2022-23 school year.

Students who obtained a grade point average of 5.0 or higher during the first semester earned high honors, while students with a 4.2-4.999 GPA with no D earned was named to the honor roll. All GPAs are based on the current semester GPA (not cumulative).

Article continues after sponsor message

To view the complete list of honorees, click below: https://www.gcsd9.net/

More like this: