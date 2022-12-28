Granite City High School Announces High Honor/Honor RollGRANITE CITY – Granite City High School Principal Daren DePew announced that 539 students earned Honor Roll accolades for the first semester of the 2022-23 school year.

Students who obtained a grade point average of 5.0 or higher during the first semester earned high honors, while students with a 4.2-4.999 GPA with no D earned was named to the honor roll. All GPAs are based on the current semester GPA (not cumulative).

To view the complete list of honorees, click below: https://www.gcsd9.net/

