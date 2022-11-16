GRANITE CITY - Granite City’s girls' cross country squad recently completed a very successful season with a sixth-place finish in the Quincy Regional to advance to the sectional.

Emilee Franklin led the girls with a 20th-place finish in a time of 20:52.40 over the three-mile course. Lauryn Fenoglio finished 31st in a time of 22:04.70. Lydia Harris’ time was 24:29.1, Mercedez Daniels had a time of 26:59.8, Reina Campos-Martinez was in at 28:30.5 and Rowan Wallace had a time of 33:44.1.

In the sectional, the Warriors recorded some excellent performances. These were the Granite City times: Emilee Franklin led the Warriors with a clocking of 19:45.93, with Lauryn Fenoglio in at 21:53.71, Lydia Harris came home at 22:45.39, Madison Tanksley had a time of 24:15.73, Olivia Davis was in at 26:04.86, Reina Campos-Martinez had a time of 27:02.12 and Mercedez Daniels came home at 27:20.25.

The Granite City girls' cross country team is a Stillwater Senior Living Female Athletes of the Month for the Warriors.

Granite City’s head girls cross country coach Aaron Werths said his girls were outstanding this year and showed improvement all season.

“The girls pushed each other along all year long,” he said. “Emilee Franklin has been a soccer player all through high school and I am also hoping she will add track and field in the spring and try to qualify for state in cross country next fall. Lauryn is experimenting with some different events in track - the high jump and middle-distance running and should have a good spring.

"Emilee could improve 35-40 seconds by next season; her P.R. is 19:40. This was a breakthrough season for her. Olivia Davis is a sprinter in track and she adjusted to training and started at 34 minutes and dropped to 24 minutes. I am proud of all the girls for how they performed this season.”

