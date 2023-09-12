GRANITE CITY - Granite City High School put out a statement regarding this Friday's football game against Centralia.

"In cooperation with the IHSA and due to suspensions issued to the football program, Granite City High School will be forfeiting its home game vs. Centralia on Friday, Sept. 15. The game will not be rescheduled."

The Warriors sit at 0-3 this season with loses to O'Fallon, Marion, and Cahokia. They hope to be back in action for week five's contest at Collinsville.

