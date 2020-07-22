Granite City Firefighters Battle Serious Blaze On 18th And Edison
GRANITE CITY - The Granite City Fire Department battled a heavy blaze Wednesday afternoon at 18th Street and Edison Avenue in Granite City.
The two-story residence was consumed with heavy flames when fire officials arrived.
The second story of the house was severely damaged, but the Granite City Fire Department had the serious blaze under control around 3 p.m. with some valiant firefighting. Granite City Fire Department was still administering water at that time.
Granite City Police was blocking traffic and directing vehicles away from the fire scene.
Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.
