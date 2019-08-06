Listen to the story

GRANITE CITY - The Granite City Fire Department and other area fire agencies battled a large fire Tuesday at Total Metal Recycling on Missouri Avenue in Granite City.

Article continues after sponsor message

Granite City Fire Department issued a statement and said crews are currently on scene battling the blaze at Total Metal Recycling.

"It’s best to avoid Missouri Avenue, as it is blocked by multiple fire trucks," fire officials said at the scene.

More to come





More like this: