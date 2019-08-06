GRANITE CITY - The Granite City Fire Department and other area fire agencies battled a large fire Tuesday at Total Metal Recycling on Missouri Avenue in Granite City.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Granite City Fire Department issued a statement and said crews are currently on scene battling the blaze at Total Metal Recycling.

"It’s best to avoid Missouri Avenue, as it is blocked by multiple fire trucks," fire officials said at the scene.

More to come

More like this:

Granite City Woman Detained On Arson Charge
Mar 19, 2025
Granite City Police Pursuit Ends In St. Louis City Shooting Incident
Mar 24, 2025
Fire Breaks Out at Chen Laser Institute in Granite City
Jan 23, 2025
Granite City High School Showcases Student Talent In Drama With IHSA Sectional Championship
Mar 30, 2025
Granite City Man Charged With String Of Auto Burglaries
Yesterday

 