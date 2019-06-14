GRANITE CITY – A fire alarm was issued at the Granite City Walmart at 379 W. Pontoon Road location around 7 p.m. Friday.

The sprinklers immediately went off when the fire call was issued, and Granite City Fire Department had the fire out in quick fashion. Everyone also was able to get out of the store when the alarm sounded.

The Walmart was closed as of 9 p.m. Friday as Granite City Fire Department firefighters continued to work the scene. Granite City Police Department was also on scene to investigate.

