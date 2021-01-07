Get The Latest News!

GRANITE CITY - The Granite City Fire Department battled a heavy blaze Thursday night in the 2100 block of Grand Avenue in Granite City.

The two-story residence was consumed with heavy flames when fire officials arrived. The second story of the house was severely damaged. Firefighters were able to get a handle on the fire pretty quickly once they arrived.

Granite City Police were blocking traffic and directing vehicles away from the fire scene.

