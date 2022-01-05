GRANITE CITY - Granite City Superintendent Stephanie M. Cann announced to families and staff of District 9 Wednesday afternoon an adaptive pause of in-person instruction will be instituted.

"Prior to the Holiday Break the impact of COVID on our district was manageable, however Granite City, like the entire country, is experiencing a spike in cases," she said. "As of right now, our area code has 1,220 more cases than the next closest community in Madison County creating a unique challenge for our district.

"Today, we experienced a spike in the number of staff and bus drivers impacted by COVID. This decision will hopefully allow the worst of the Omicron spike to pass and reduce our numbers to be manageable as they were prior to the break."

"Thursday, January 6, 2022, students will not have school while our staff finalizes their plans. Remote learning will begin on Friday, January 7, and continue through Friday, January 21. Monday, January 17, 2022 students will not have school in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. We will return to in-person learning on Monday, January 24. Returning to school on this date allows all close contact quarantines and positive cases the mandated time to pass for returning to in-person learning."

FOOD

Food distribution will begin on Friday, January 7 and will be available for pick-up at six school locations - Coolidge, Grigsby, GCHS, Lake, Mitchell, and Prather. Food pick-up times will be posted on the GCSD9 website - www.gcsd9.net.

LEARNING

Our goal is to mirror an in-person learning day to the greatest extent possible. School start times will not change. Below is the GCSD9 Adaptive Pause Plan outlining each school’s daily instructional plan.

High School and Coolidge:

Regular class schedule and class times will be followed (including Lunch Study, Warrior Time, and Hour Study Hall at the High School, and Study Hall at Coolidge).

A minimum of 25 minutes of each 45-minute class (High School) and 30 minutes of each 50-minute class (Coolidge) will be live instruction.

The teacher must be available live for the remaining 20 minutes of the class for questions, further instruction, student work completion, re-teaching, accommodations, and all other activities that will increase student understanding and mastery.

Grigsby:

Regular class schedule will be followed for Speciality Classes, Title, Resource, ESL, Lunch, and WINN time. Regular Classroom teachers will follow their normal instructional schedule (ie: teach Math and the time of day they teach Math during an in-person school day).

A minimum of 30 minutes of Math, 30 minutes of Reading, 30 minutes of Science, and 30 minutes of Social Studies will be live instruction.

Each of the four subject areas listed will have 20 minutes of live support for questions, further instruction, student work completion, re-teaching, accommodations, and all other activities that will increase student understanding and mastery.

Mitchell and Frohardt:

Regular class schedule will be followed for PE, Music, Title, Resource, and ESL services.

Classroom teachers will follow their normal instructional schedule (ie: teach Math and the time of day they teach Math during an in-person school day).

A minimum of 2 hours of live instruction a day will occur with a minimum of 30 minutes for Reading, and 30 minutes for Math.

The other hour must be used for Science, Social Studies, Writing, more Math, or more Reading.

Each class taught daily will have 20 minutes of live support for questions, further instruction, student work completion, re-teaching, accommodations, and all other activities that will increase student understanding and mastery.

Wilson and Maryville:

Regular class will be followed for PE, Music, and Title, Resource, and ESL services.

Classroom teachers will follow their normal instructional schedule including, calendar, read aloud, etc. (ie: teach Math and the time of day they teach Math during an in-person school day).

A minimum of 2 hours of live instruction a day will occur with a minimum of 30 minutes for Reading, and 30 minutes for Math.

The other hour must be used for Science, Social Studies, Writing, more Math, or more Reading.

Each class taught daily will have 20 minutes of live support for questions, further instruction, student work completion, re-teaching, accommodations, and all other activities that will increase student understanding and mastery.

Prather:

Regular class will be followed for PE, Music, and Title, Resource, and ESL services.

Classroom teachers will follow their normal instructional schedule including, calendar, read aloud, etc. (ie: teach Math and the time of day they teach Math during an in-person school day).

A minimum of 2 hours of live instruction a day will occur with a minimum of 30 minutes for Reading, and 30 minutes for Math.

The other hour will be used for Science, Social Studies, Writing, more Math, or more Reading.

Each class taught daily will have 20 minutes of live support for questions, further instruction, student work completion, re-teaching, accommodations, and all other activities that will increase student understanding and mastery.

Lake Educational Support Services Center:

Regular class schedules and class times will be followed.

A minimum of 30 minutes of each 50-minute class will be live instruction (High School and Junior High Level).

The teacher must be available live for the remaining 20 minutes of the class for questions, further instruction, student work completion, re-teaching, accommodations, and all other activities that will increase student understanding and mastery.

A minimum of 30 minutes of Math, 30 minutes of Reading, 30 minutes of Science, and 30 minutes of Social Studies will be live instruction (5th and 6th Grades only).

Each of the four subject areas listed will have 20 minutes of live support for questions, further instruction, student work completion, re-teaching, accommodations, and all other activities that will increase student understanding and mastery.

The Tech Help Hotline will be available Sunday through Thursday, 4-8 p.m., by calling 618-512-4700.

For more information visit the GCSD9 website:

www.gcsd9.net.

