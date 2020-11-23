GRANITE CITY – Granite City Creating Entrepreneurial Opportunities (CEO) is hosting a toy drive on Saturday, Dec. 5, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the front parking lot of the Granite City High School Memorial Gymnasium.

Donations that include a new unwrapped toy receive a burger combo from Burgers STL/Duke Bakery. Cash donations are also welcome.

"Granite City CEO is not only about helping its students grow into successful businesses men and women, it is also about giving back to the community," said Ian Wonders. "CEO of the Granite City CEO Program. "With this toy drive, we plan on assisting families by providing their children with toys. We would like to thank everyone who helped this toy drive become a reality."

All donations go to Children's Home & Aid, Good Samaritan House and the Community Care Center.

For more information about the Granite City School District #9, please visit our website at: www.gcsd9.net or follow on social media at @GCSD9.

