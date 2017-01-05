EDWARDSVILLE/GRANITE CITY - A very serious area traffic accident occurred at 7 a.m. Thursday at Illinois Route 3 and Pontoon Beach Road.

Granite City Major Ken Rozell said three people were transported to hospitals after the accident. One person was transported from a local hospital to St. Louis in a precautionary move.

Rozell said one car pulled out in front of another and then a car behind the second car struck it, causing a three-vehicle crash.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office reports a fairly uneventful commute this morning after 1 to 2 inches of snow fell in the area.

Many throughout the area with cars outside had to brush off their vehicles and shovel a small amount of snow, slowing down the commute for many today.

Madison County Chief Deputy Sheriff Major Jeff Connor said motorists heeded to warnings. Illinois Department of Transportation and other road personnel did an excellent job preparing the roads.

Major Connor said it is critical to get the weather warnings out to motorists and he said with social media and the media in general the word nowadays gets out to the public quickly.

