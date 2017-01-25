GRANITE CITY - Granite City Police officer, Eugene J. Wilkinson II, was charged with official misconduct, a Class 3 felony, on Jan. 19, 2017, according to a release from the Granite City Police Department.



Wilkinson was indicted by a Madison County Grand Jury and arrested without incident by the Madison County Sheriff's Office. According to the release, the arrest was a culmination of an investigation by the FBI, with assistance from the Granite City Police Department. The charges resulted from an alleged violation of the Illinois Administration Code 1240.80(d), or "disseminating information to an individual not legally authorized to have access to such data."

Granite City Police Chief Rich Miller would not comment on the nature of that data, saying "Can not relate anything other than what's in the release," in an email to Riverbender.com.

Wilkinson was suspended with pay from the Granite City Police Department, and will continue to be on leave pending a termination hearing before the Board of Granite City Police and Fire Commissioners. Miller said that process is standard procedure for officers being charged with such offenses.

"Yes they are paid till a hearing with Board of Commissioners suspend or terminate them," he said in an email.

