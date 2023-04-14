Granite City, Collinsville Part Of Swatting Calls: Fake Threats Made To Communities Across Illinois
SPRINGFIELD – As of 3 p.m. Friday, the Illinois State Police (ISP) is reporting local law enforcement in 19 counties, totaling 21 calls, received threats directed towards schools throughout the state. Granite City and Collinsville in Madison County were part of the fake threat calls.
Responders have not located any actual threats as a result of these calls. The ISP Statewide Terrorism and Intelligence Center currently has no information concerning credible threats related to school safety. Law enforcement, public safety, and private sector security officials are encouraged to remain vigilant and report all suspicious behavior to local police agencies.
Granite City Superintendent Stephanie Cann had this statement about the fake threat at their high school: "As communicated on Thursday, the Granite City Police Department was alerted to a possible threat at Granite City High School. Granite City Police responded, swept the complex, and found the threat to be non-credible."
Collinsville Superintendent Dr. Brad Skertich made the following statement this week: "After interaction with the caller, CPD determined the threat to be non-credible and a hoax. Following conversations between law enforcement and school officials, additional officers were sent to CHS out of an abundance of caution, but no further response was necessary."
Communities in Illinois, and across the country, are experiencing what is referred to as swatting – dangerous and illegal fake calls about an active shooter situation, typically at a school. While state and national intelligence agencies have seen a pattern of these fake calls, each call is taken seriously.
Counties in Illinois that have reported calls as of today include:
City
County
City
County
Champaign
Champaign County
Springfield
Sangamon County
Chicago
Cook County
Freeport
Stephenson County
Aurora
DuPage County
Marion
Williamson County
Carbondale
Jackson County
Rockford
Winnebago County
Murphysboro
Jackson County
Mount Vernon
Jefferson County
Vienna
Johnson County
Dixon
Lee County
Decatur
Macon County
Granite City
Madison County
Collinsville
Madison County
Centralia
Marion County
Bloomington
McLean County
Jacksonville
Morgan County
Peoria
Peoria County
Pittsfield
Pike County
Eldorado
Saline County
