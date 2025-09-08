Granite City's Freddy Edwards (center).

GRANITE CITY — The Granite City Police Department has welcomed Freddy Edwards back after he graduated from the Southwestern Illinois College Police Academy and is preparing to begin field training with the department.

Edwards, a Granite City High School alumnus and former college football player at Culver-Stockton, officially joined the department and will start his formal law enforcement training in the coming months. In addition to his new role in law enforcement, Edwards has been added to the Granite City High School football coaching staff as an assistant under head coach Steve Roustio.

Edwards is one of the most multi-dimensional athletes to ever hail from Granite City High School and is now preparing to give back to his community in law enforcement and as an assistant football coach at Granite City High School, mentoring young athletes.

Granite City High School Athletic Director John Moad has praised Edwards’ contributions both on and off the field.

“Freddie was one of the best pure athletes to come out of GCHS,” Moad said. “It is great to see former athletes come back and contribute to our city.”

Edwards’ dual roles as a police officer and football coach reflect his ongoing commitment to the Granite City community.

