GRANITE CITY – The Granite City Sports Hall of Fame has announced its Class of 2023, which will be inducted in a ceremony on Friday, November 10, at the Granite City High School Performing Arts Center (PAC). Induction ceremonies begin at 7 p.m.

The Class of 2023 features 11 former student-athletes, three special recognition honorees and two teams:

Individuals

- Jenny (Baker) Milburn - 1992, Diving

- Terry Dutko - 1986, Soccer

- Deanna (Epps) Fancher - 1981, Field Hockey, Soccer, Softball, Track

- Mark Goldschmidt - 1978, Soccer, Wrestling

- Melissa (Pennell) Kimble - 1985, Cheerleading

- Robert Kirgan - 1980, Wrestling

- Matt Little - 1995, Soccer

- Dennis Ragan - 1973, Wrestling

- Beth Rapoff - 1993, Soccer

- Whitney Sykes-Rogers - 2004, Volleyball, Basketball, Softball

- August Schalkham - 1967, Cross Country, Wrestling, Track

Special Recognition

- Ginny Henson - Support Staff

- Aaron Hoback - 2000, Athletic Trainer

- Wayne Williams - Football, Basketball, Baseball

Teams

1967 GCHS Boys Tennis Team

1968 GCHS Boys Tennis Team

With the addition of the Class of 2023, the Granite City Sports Hall of Fame boasts 354 individual honorees and 43 teams. The Hall of Fame is located on the south end of the Nelson Hagnauer Sports Complex in Granite City.

Ticket information will be available on Sept. 1.

Selection criteria for admission to the Granite City Sports Hall of Fame require inductees to be a native of Granite City or have been affiliated with Granite City organized teams or activities. Inductees must be at least 35 years of age by January 1 of the year to be inducted. Beginning in 1994, the Sports Hall of Fame began granting special recognition awards to individuals or organizations that have demonstrated extraordinary sponsorship, support or dedication to Granite City athletic causes.

For more information about the Granite City Sports Hall of Fame, please visit the Granite City Alumni Association website: www.granitecityalumni.org or the GC Sports HOF Facebook page: facebook.com/GCSportsHallofFame.

