Grandpa Gang donates to community
Over 50 organizations receive donations from Christmas Wonderland
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
ALTON - Visitors poured into Christmas Wonderland in near record numbers in 2016 and that success means financial gifts to area organizations have increased.
Over $40,000 in donations has been distributed to more than 50 civic organizations courtesy of the Grandpa Gang and Christmas Wonderland, a direct result of strong holiday seasonal visitors to the landmark Alton attraction.
The annual event, spearheaded by the volunteer Grandpa Gang, features more than 4 million lights strung throughout Rock Spring Park, visits with Santa Claus in the Enchanted Forest and carriage rides through the park.
“We are so pleased with the support Christmas Wonderland has received,” head Grandpa Al Cowgill said. “That support means we can help others in our surrounding communities and that is the true meaning of the holiday season.”
Area organizations receiving financial donations from Christmas Wonderland include:
1st Presbyterian Church
5A’s Animal Shelter
AHS National Honor Society
AHS Orchestra
Alton Amphitheater Commission
Alton Boys & Girls Club
Alton Fireworks Committee
Alton Godfrey Rotary Club
Alton Optimist Club
Alton Park & Recreation
Alton School District
Backstoppers
Behavior Alternatives
Bethalto Boys & Girls Club
Beverly Farms Foundation
Boots on the Green
Boy Scout Troop #1
Crisis Food Center
Cub Scout Pack 3001
East Alton #13 School District
East Alton American Legion-Scholarship Fund
East Alton Rotary
East End Improvement
Friends of Haskell
Evergreen Place
Gordon Moore Restoration
Girl Scout Troop #71
Grafton United Methodist Church
Hope Community Center
Hope Rescue
Impact
Land of Lincoln Honor Flights
Mississippi Valley Christian School
Montessori School
North Alton Godfrey Business Council
Oasis Women’s Center
Otter Creek Historical Society
Phi Tau Omega Society
Power of the Giraffe
Pride, Inc.
Riverbend Animal Shelter
Riverbend Community Center
Riverbend Head Start
River of Life Youth
Royal Family Kids Camp/Cornerstone Church
Salvation Army
Senior Services Plus
St. Vincent De Paul Society
ToddleTowne
ToddleTowne Learning Center
Wreaths Across America
YWCA
As part of the annual holiday event, area organizations also vie for top honors in the annual Christmas Tree Decorating contest in the Enchanted Forest. The contest is judged by visitors to the park. This year’s first place winner is Girl Scout Troop #71. Second Place went to Montessori School. Third Place was awarded to ToddleTowne. Also participating in the contest were: Alton High Biology Club, Alton High National Honor Society, Alton High Robotics Club, Alton High Thespian Troup, Bethalto Girl Scouts, Bethalto University, Civic Memorial Trap Team, Cub Scout Pack #1, E.A.W.R. High Interact Club, East Elementary, Eastwood Elementary Student Council, Eunice Smith Elementary, Girl Scout Troop #725, Girl Scout Troop #834, Lovejoy Elementary, North Elementary Student Council, Roxana Jr. High Student Council, St. Ambrose Student Council, St. Norbert’s 4th & 5th Grade, St. Peter & Paul Student Council, Thelma Terrace, and William BeDell ARC.
The “Grandpa Gang”, a group of retirees and volunteers, organizes and designs the Christmas spectacular of cascading lights, tunnels and displays known as Christmas Wonderland. Each evening during the holiday season, the park sparkles against the night sky with millions of glistening lights, all hung by volunteers and the “gang.” Christmas Wonderland warms the hearts and helps families and friends capture the holiday spirit. Each year, the Grandpa Gang takes time to give back to the community with a portion of the attraction’s seasonal revenue donated to local charities.
More like this: