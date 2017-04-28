Over 50 organizations receive donations from Christmas Wonderland

ALTON - Visitors poured into Christmas Wonderland in near record numbers in 2016 and that success means financial gifts to area organizations have increased.

Over $40,000 in donations has been distributed to more than 50 civic organizations courtesy of the Grandpa Gang and Christmas Wonderland, a direct result of strong holiday seasonal visitors to the landmark Alton attraction.

The annual event, spearheaded by the volunteer Grandpa Gang, features more than 4 million lights strung throughout Rock Spring Park, visits with Santa Claus in the Enchanted Forest and carriage rides through the park.

“We are so pleased with the support Christmas Wonderland has received,” head Grandpa Al Cowgill said. “That support means we can help others in our surrounding communities and that is the true meaning of the holiday season.”

Area organizations receiving financial donations from Christmas Wonderland include:

1st Presbyterian Church

5A’s Animal Shelter

AHS National Honor Society

AHS Orchestra

Alton Amphitheater Commission

Alton Boys & Girls Club

Alton Fireworks Committee

Alton Godfrey Rotary Club

Alton Optimist Club

Alton Park & Recreation

Alton School District

Backstoppers

Behavior Alternatives

Bethalto Boys & Girls Club

Beverly Farms Foundation

Boots on the Green

Boy Scout Troop #1

Crisis Food Center

Cub Scout Pack 3001

East Alton #13 School District

East Alton American Legion-Scholarship Fund

East Alton Rotary

East End Improvement

Friends of Haskell

Evergreen Place

Gordon Moore Restoration

Girl Scout Troop #71

Grafton United Methodist Church

Hope Community Center

Hope Rescue

Impact

Land of Lincoln Honor Flights

Mississippi Valley Christian School

Montessori School

North Alton Godfrey Business Council

Oasis Women’s Center

Otter Creek Historical Society

Phi Tau Omega Society

Power of the Giraffe

Pride, Inc.

Riverbend Animal Shelter

Riverbend Community Center

Riverbend Head Start

River of Life Youth

Royal Family Kids Camp/Cornerstone Church

Salvation Army

Senior Services Plus

St. Vincent De Paul Society

ToddleTowne

ToddleTowne Learning Center

Wreaths Across America

YWCA

As part of the annual holiday event, area organizations also vie for top honors in the annual Christmas Tree Decorating contest in the Enchanted Forest. The contest is judged by visitors to the park. This year’s first place winner is Girl Scout Troop #71. Second Place went to Montessori School. Third Place was awarded to ToddleTowne. Also participating in the contest were: Alton High Biology Club, Alton High National Honor Society, Alton High Robotics Club, Alton High Thespian Troup, Bethalto Girl Scouts, Bethalto University, Civic Memorial Trap Team, Cub Scout Pack #1, E.A.W.R. High Interact Club, East Elementary, Eastwood Elementary Student Council, Eunice Smith Elementary, Girl Scout Troop #725, Girl Scout Troop #834, Lovejoy Elementary, North Elementary Student Council, Roxana Jr. High Student Council, St. Ambrose Student Council, St. Norbert’s 4th & 5th Grade, St. Peter & Paul Student Council, Thelma Terrace, and William BeDell ARC.

The “Grandpa Gang”, a group of retirees and volunteers, organizes and designs the Christmas spectacular of cascading lights, tunnels and displays known as Christmas Wonderland. Each evening during the holiday season, the park sparkles against the night sky with millions of glistening lights, all hung by volunteers and the “gang.” Christmas Wonderland warms the hearts and helps families and friends capture the holiday spirit. Each year, the Grandpa Gang takes time to give back to the community with a portion of the attraction’s seasonal revenue donated to local charities.

