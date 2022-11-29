ALTON - As expected, the walk-through night at Christmas Wonderland at Alton’s Rock Springs Park was rated as “magnificent.”

Dick Alford, the head Grandpa Gang team member, said he received several compliments about the light display his organization has constructed for this Christmas season.

The walk-through night ran from 6-9 p.m. Monday and it was packed with people the entire time. The suggested donation Monday night for the 1 1/2-mile display was $1 per person. There were no vehicles allowed in the park Monday night, only walkers. Drive-through Christmas Wonderland hours resume at 6 Tuesday night to 9, then are 6-9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 5-9 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday through December 27.

Alford said the Christmas Wonderland display opened the Friday after Thanksgiving and to date, attendance has been exceptional, along with positive remarks.

“We had three or four really good nights, which was about the same as last year and we have received a lot of positive comments,” he added. “We definitely have more lights this year. All our lights are now LEDs and they shine a lot brighter than incandescent lights. We have a couple of different light displays and know we have more lights this year than last year.”

One of Alford’s favorite displays is a high sleigh with white reindeer and Santa Claus. He said the display can be seen at multiple points in the park and it really stands out in a nice fashion.

“Someone donated the white sleigh and white reindeer and Santa Claus,” he said. “We also have our little Madagascar display up again and it is really popular.”

Alford and the other Grandpa Gang members invited families and the public to tour their displays. From early indications, people will be in awe again with what this group of standout community volunteers has done once again in 2022.

