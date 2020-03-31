ROXANA - During the Illinois stay-at-home order, many are finding that it is difficult to properly celebrate birthdays, anniversaries, and much more, without the ability to get together with extended family and friends. This was the case for Lincoln Sanders on Monday, March 30th, the day that marked his second birthday.

Luckily for Lincoln, his grandmother, Shannon Walker, came to the rescue with the help of a kind gesture by the Roxana Fire and Police Departments. Walker orchestrated a mini-parade for her grandson because she felt bad that he could not have a traditional birthday party that included his entire family. Lincoln is the son of Austin Sanders and Katie Belchik.

Walker had tears in her eyes as the mini-parade arrived at the 200 block of Walnut in Roxana. As they drove passed an exuberant Lincoln Sanders responded with huge smiles and waved to all involved.

“We had a party planned for Lincoln that we couldn’t proceed with because of the stay-at-home order,” Walker said. “Being the grandma I am, I thought, Lincoln deserves something he loves on this special day. He loves watching cars and fire trucks like most little boys. So, I called the Roxana Fire Department and asked if they would entertain this idea of going by Lincoln’s house with a fire truck and police escort. "Roxana Fire Chief Daryl Trask was wonderful and he said it is something that sounds like a good idea in this tough time.”

Chief Trask and the other Roxana firemen made the event happen with a gracious Roxana Police escort. “Lincoln started jumping up and down, smiling and waving to me and the guys in the fire truck. He just loved it.” Walker said. “This made my heart smile when it is so gloomy out there right now. There are not a lot of good stories right now. I hope this story will cheer somebody up and make them happy.”

Lincoln's parents, Austin and Katie were scheduled to be married in the next month, but it will likely have to be canceled because of the coronavirus situation, Walker said. For Lincoln's family, Monday's special event was a bright break from the intense coronavirus stay-at-home order.

