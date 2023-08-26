Grafton's Family Fun Day Is Saturday Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GRAFTON - Grafton’s Annual Family Fun Day will be held on Saturday, August 26, 2023, from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. in Red Hawk Park. This year, there will also be a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 7:00 p.m. to officially open a pair of anxiously awaited brand-new pickleball courts. Article continues after sponsor message So, gather up your children, friends, and family for this last hurrah of summer. The evening will feature face painting, balloon animals, rock painting, a DJ, pickleball, and so much more. The ‘Hungries’ will be no match for free hot dogs, chips, and water. Bring your own chairs and blankets and claim your spot. Come and check out QEM fire trucks, a Jersey County ambulance, Survival Flight helicopter, and a Grafton police car. Jersey County Queen and Little Miss will help celebrate this favorite community event presented by the City of Grafton Family Fun Day Committee. Laughter, fun and games are free to all! Photos provided by Dave Sanford, City Photographer. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending