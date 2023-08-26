GRAFTON - Grafton’s Annual Family Fun Day will be held on Saturday, August 26, 2023, from

6:00 to 9:00 p.m. in Red Hawk Park. This year, there will also be a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 7:00 p.m. to officially open a pair of anxiously awaited brand-new pickleball courts.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

So, gather up your children, friends, and family for this last hurrah of summer. The evening will feature face painting, balloon animals, rock painting, a DJ, pickleball, and so much more. The ‘Hungries’ will be no match for free hot dogs, chips, and water. Bring your own chairs and blankets and claim your spot. Come and check out QEM fire trucks, a Jersey County ambulance, Survival Flight helicopter, and a Grafton police car. Jersey County Queen and Little Miss will help celebrate this favorite community event presented by the City of Grafton Family Fun Day Committee. Laughter, fun and games are free to all!

Photos provided by Dave Sanford, City Photographer.

More like this:

From Spooky to Spectacular: Riverbend Events This Weekend
Oct 16, 2025
Celebrate The Grape At Annual Harvest Fest
Oct 14, 2025
Downtown Wood River To Host Trick or Treat On Oct. 22, 2025
Oct 20, 2025
Raging Rivers WaterPark Hosts Final Family Fun Night of 2025 Season on August 1st!
Jul 31, 2025
Canine Carnival At Alton Farmers' & Artisans' Market Set For Oct. 4, 2025
Oct 1, 2025

 