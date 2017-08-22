GRAFTON - More family fun is what you can expect at Grafton’s 11th Annual Art in the Park! Art in the Park is a free event that showcases regional artists combined with live music, food vendors and with many nearby popular local restaurants, art activities and demonstrations throughout the weekend. This family friendly event will take place the second weekend in September, on Saturday, Sept. 9 from 10:00 am to 6 pm and on Sunday, Sept. 10 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at The Grove Memorial Park located in the center of town on the corner of Main Street (Hwy 100) and Market Street (Route 3).

Thirty-plus artists are set to go and ready to display their creations in mediums such as handmade art, fine art, paintings, photography, glass, jewelry, pottery, steampunk, and much, much more. Art demonstrations will be presented in the demo tent on pottery and basket weaving. Fun activities for children will be available throughout the weekend, provided by the Grafton United Methodist Church.

Live Music:

Saturday, September 9: 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Jersey Community High School Shades of Blue Jazz Combo Jazz Ensemble and Show Choir 12:00 p.m.– 2:30 p.m. Lauren Waters – Acoustic Indie-Folk 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Article continues after sponsor message Kevin Bilchik and R. Scott Bryan Acoustic Roots and Blues Sunday, September 10: 11:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Matt Livasy – Classic Rock & Folk 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Steve and Jackie of Outlaw Opry Honky Tonk Country

Special Feature:

Prize winning art work by Grafton Elementary School students in grades K-4 representing this year’s theme “Grafton Rocks”! will be on display. A People’s Choice award will be voted on by attendees during the event. All Proceeds will go to support art services at the Grafton Elementary School.

This art contest is sponsored by Burton Art Services, Alton, IL.

For more information, visit www.enjoygrafton.com

