GRAFTON - The City of Grafton is a tight-knit, strong community, and the Chamber of Commerce has coined a name #GraftonStrong that seems fitting.

The City of Grafton and Grafton Chamber placed a request on social media that volunteers are needed on Saturday, June 1, to assist in sandbagging efforts. Those who wish to volunteer are encouraged to be there by 9 a.m. if they are able to help.

Grafton's river level presently stands at 32.91 feet at 10 p.m. Friday and is projected to crest at 36 feet on Wednesday night. The record river level in Grafton was 38.6 feet in 1993.

Grafton Mayor Rick Eberlin said he met with FEMA and IDOT officials, including Joe Monroe, of Region 8, on Friday and they were checking to see what Grafton needed.

“As bad as what we are here, there are communities far worse,” Mayor Eberlin said. “We requested additional rock and portable plastic barriers and solid concrete blocks. Right now we think we are good for about 37 or 38 feet. The forecasters backed off three-tenths of a foot in their update because of a few breaches up north.

"The National Weather Service said over the next 10 days there will be little or no rainfall. The outlook for June is dry and we are hoping to see the end of the flood.”

Mayor Eberlin is optimistic with the barriers in place, Grafton is much more prepared to handle the high flood waters than in 1993. Mayor Eberlin said as of now, it looks like City Hall and the Grafton BP Amoco station in the city will not have to move or close operations. The mayor praised Grafton Head of Building and Maintenance Jay Wrubel for “yeoman’s work” with his work on the wall barriers and many other things since the flood began. Wrubel has been at the center of Grafton’s battle on the ground against time and high waters.

The Grafton Chamber of Commerce and the mayor thanked Pace Tree Service for generously donating their time to clear the brush behind City Hall to make a new flood route from Vine Street to Cedar Street. The flood road on Washington Street west of Sycamore Street at the creek crossing has been updated with new culverts and curves around the previous creek crossing.

“Thank you to all those who worked to get this done so quickly,” the Grafton Chamber said.

If you are available to assist with helping residents or businesses move or sandbag, please contact City Hall at 618-786-3344. If you need assistance to prepare your home or business for the rising water, also please contact City Hall.

Sand and Sand Bags:

If you need sand and bags to create sandbags, the material is available at City Hall for you.

Eberlin said his hope is the river levels will diminish and Grafton will be able to do what it does best during the summer - entertain and provide a solid venue to enjoy the river and also a top-notch place for people to reside.

Chris Rhodes also contributed to this story.

