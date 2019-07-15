GRAFTON - Entrepreneur Jeff Lorton, the owner of Aeries Winery, is getting closer to reality with his Grafton Sky Tour, which will feature a gondola ride in a partnership between Lorton and the companies, SkyTrans Manufacturing and SkyFair located in New Hampshire.

There is a similar gondola system at work in Gatlinburg, Tenn. The Gondola will tie in well with Aeries Winery on the Grafton bluffs.

Saturday was a historic moment in the process of building the gondola as the cable was placed and released. The cable for the gondola is 5,000 feet, Lorton said.

Article continues after sponsor message

“This was a big day for us,” Lorton said on Saturday during the process of splicing the cable. “There are only two in the country that splices this type of cable, so this is something special.”

Lorton said new gondola will be opening soon.

“We were supposed to open March 22, but we couldn’t because it would have meant we had to close the flooded road to Grafton,” he said. “This has been a rough year for Grafton businesses. We had a bunch of volunteers today; we needed help to splice the cable and we got it done. I also can't thank the volunteers enough.”

Chris Rhodes also contributed to this story.

More like this: