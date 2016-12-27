GRAFTON - The Grafton Police Department is desperately searching for a car seen going into the Illinois River Christmas Eve - possibly with the driver still inside.

Grafton Police Chief Peggy O'Neil said witnesses reportedly saw a dark-colored sedan, possibly an older model Ford Crown Victoria or Mercury Grand Marquis go into the river near the Grafton Boat Ramp around 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve. She said the vehicle may have submerged with a person still inside the vehicle.

Article continues after sponsor message

"It may have been occupied," Chief O'Neil said. "There may have been a person inside the vehicle when it went into the river. We've been trying to locate it non-stop."

Anyone with further details on the disappearance is asked to call the Grafton Police Department at (618) 786-3354.

This story will continue to be updated as further details emerge.

More like this: