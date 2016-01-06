GRAFTON - Hundreds poured into the small confines of the Grafton City Hall building in hopes to rally in support for Mayor Tom Thompson after a 5-1 motion to bring in the attorney general to investigate the last six year’s of Grafton’s mayoral office at Dec. 18’s meeting.

The space began to fill up quickly and before the meeting officially began, a change of venue was requested and decided upon at the start of the meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Over 150 residents, business owners and more arrived at the new and more accommodating location of Grafton Elementary School to conclude the meeting and hear their neighbors’ concerns and wishes for the Council at a special public forum during the meeting.

Some very unpopular opinions of some of the council members alluded to famous fictional villains like Lex Luthor, claiming and pointing “you are the threat” to the community that the fine city from which needs saving.

Before the public forum could be started, Mayor Thompson brought attention to the final item on the night’s agenda, the Council approval to employ Andrew Caruthers, Attorney at Law, to represent the City of Grafton and coordinate with the Illinois Attorney General’s Office in the investigation of the Mayor’s Office.

Before making any vote, Mayor Thompson simply announced to the group that they would be holding a special executive session to discuss this motion further.

After about 20 minutes of waiting, the audience was stunned to hear that the Council had voted unanimously to file this motion away.

Mayor Thompson urged his fellow alderman with appropriate saying “the past is in the past,” and encouraged his bureaucratic counterparts to use their positions of power to further the city’s mission of growth and prosperity.

As the public forum began, several residents and business owners rose to the podium and called on the Council to act appropriately for their positions and to end their alleged bullying and personal vendettas toward members of the board and the community.

Rick Eberlin began the public forum by targeting Alderman Roger Crone, who had allegedly used his position as a public figure to target him.

Raging Rivers Water Park President Scott Adams cited several accomplishments that have helped to build a better Grafton and then concluded with "It is my prayer that Grafton’s leadership, citizens, business owners, visitors and friends, can unite like never before to work together to escort our proud River Town into a new era of opportunity for ALL!"

Lou Lenkman brought up the previous issue of the Americans with Disabilities Act regulations that the town’s newly-built sidewalks did not adhere to. She also wished for the volunteer firefighters in the city be utilized to test the hydrant systems in Grafton to eliminate some of the debris around town and on Route 100 to get the town back in shape and test the town’s systems simultaneously.

In her closing statements, Lenkman urges her Council to “serve the people who they represent or resign their positions.”

Over 2,300 people have united in the city’s call for unity with the Facebook group “Grafton United” and presented Mayor Thompson as well as Ward 2 Alderman Bobbie Amberg and City Clerk Mary Lillesve with plaques to show that these residents have their full support. Other members of the Council received nothing but cold looks from the audience.

Prior to the forum’s start, several items of business were discussed, among others not listed below. The Council accepted the the resignation of Charlie Juneau of Juneau Associates, Inc. P.C. as City of Grafton’s Engineer with a 4-1 vote.

Cas Sheppard of Sheppard, Morgan & Schwaab, Inc. Engineering firm also presented a report discussing the preliminary results of the mudslide on Route 100 after the detrimental flooding occurred at the end of December. After the damage was assessed, the Council moved to allow the firm to send their reports to the Illinois Department of Transportation so barriers can be built to prevent further slides.

