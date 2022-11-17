GRAFTON - The River Bend police departments received gratitude donations last night at the annual Mustache March 4PD Committee appreciation awards ceremony. A total of $40,000 was equally divided into checks payable to each of the River Bend law enforcement agencies.

The Grafton Police Department received a check for $2,500. Police Chief Eric Spanton and Mayor Mike Morrow received the check. “You don’t know how much this money means to a small department such as ours,” said Chief Spanton. “This money will go a long way to help those in our community in need.”

Sitting at the table with the Grafton PD and receiving checks were Cindy Wagner from the Jersey County Sheriff’s Department and SGT John Lawson and Officer Jake Shain from the Jerseyville Police Department.

Committee President Steve Schwegel and Vice President Tina Bennett presided over the evening’s events. The mission of the Mustache March 4PD is to continuously raise funds for local police departments utilizing a volunteer group of dedicated individuals. Their goal is to steadily increase the amount of assistance available to local agencies and increase a pro-law enforcement community.

The Mustache March 4PD is an official 501(c) (3) and you can learn more about this charitable support agency at their website https://www.mustachemarch4pd.com/

Photos provided by Cindy Wagner

