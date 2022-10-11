GRAFTON - Grafton Parks Committee recently held a volunteer workday at Red Hawk Park in Grafton Hills on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, and there was a strong turnout and considerable enthusiasm, Grafton Director of Public Works Nick Hutchens said.

Hutchens organized the workday and provided the materials for repairing and staining the playground’s wooden pirate ship playset. PVC curbing was installed around the base to contain rubber mulch scheduled for later delivery.

All efforts of those who came to support Red Hawk and Grafton’s children were much appreciated, Hutchens added.

"One young playground user came hoping to help paint and worked hard on the inside of the pirate ship. I am grateful for the turnout and the enthusiasm of our volunteers,” Hutchens said.

“Our Parks Committee is very dedicated and we work well together.”

Hutchens went on to explain that the Parks Committee is working to establish a ten-year plan with donated CAD drawings created by Committee member Brett Settles.

These depict all the park locations and their current playground items. These drawings will be used to install future playsets using the ten-year plan and budget.

“We have a small budget, so the work performed by our volunteers is critical to maintaining our playground items in good working order,” Mayor Mike Morrow said. “If you would be interested in volunteering or would like to donate funds to support our parks, please contact Nick or Peggy at City Hall (618-786-3344).

The Parks Committee meets at City Hall at 7 p.m. on the last Tuesday of the month. All meetings are open for the public to come and share ideas.

Photos provided by Dave Sanford, City Photographer.

