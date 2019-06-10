GRAFTON - One of the oldest churches in Jersey County is in danger of damage from the area's second-highest historical flood.

Grafton's Methodist Church, located near its city hall, is currently experiencing water seepage in its basement. While otherwise defended by sandbags and a newly- constructed flood wall, the 185-year-old church is being preserved by volunteers operating that basement pump. Concerned citizens from Grafton not affiliated with the church directly have reached out to Riverbender.com to seek more assistance for those two volunteers who have been manning that pump in the church's basement since the flood waters began threatening it about two weeks ago.

Grafton United Methodist Church Trustee Gary Conrad, who's manning the pumps said new pastor Keith Michaels is visiting the church for the first time today before taking the helm on June 15.

Jamie Clayton, whose mother attended that church, served as the President of the Grafton Chamber of Commerce. He said the men manning that pump are "dog-tired," adding they could use some assistance.

Article continues after sponsor message

"The pumps are pretty easy to man," he said. "They're about as complicated as a lawnmower. They are gas-powered and need shut off and turned back on based on water levels."

Clayton has been helping Grafton as a whole pump water from behind the flood wall. He said - to maintain appropriate pressure and ensure the continued effectiveness of the flood wall - the pump has to operate in shifts instead of continually. Once the water reaches a certain level, it is turned on until it pumps out enough to maintain equalized and safe pressure while also protecting the church.

Clayton said he would refer anyone who would like to assist to city hall for phone calls. He said the city hall has been a command post for a lot of village operations. That number is 618-786-3344.

Grafton Mayor Rick Eberlin made a post on Facebook calling for community help, and Clayton said that call could use a boost so more people can volunteer and take the burden off the two current volunteers.

More like this: