GRAFTON - Grafton has its Third Annual Memorial Day Commemoration Ceremony planned for noon on Monday, May 29, 2023, at the Whalen-Hill American Legion Post 648's World War I Monument overlooking the cemetery.

“There will be a short ceremony honoring our nation’s fallen military members followed by a twenty-one-gun salute by the Legion’s Honor Guard and the playing of Taps,” Mayor Mike Morrow announced.

Afterward, a light lunch will be provided by the Auxiliary in the Legion Hall.

The Grafton mayor, also a veteran, said the ceremony is open to the public with parking available at the Legion Post, 14258 Scenic Drive, Grafton IL., 62037. He said in the case of inclement weather, the ceremony will be held indoors.

The American Legion Post #648 Auxiliary will be handing out poppies from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, May 27th and 28th, at the intersection of Illinois Routes 3 and 100. They will also be accepting donations.

Morrow emphasized that the red poppy is the official flower of the American Legion Family, and it symbolizes the sacrifices of American soldiers who fought and died in the service of our country since WWI.

Photos by Dave Sanford City Photographer

