GRAFTON - Robert ‘Bob’ Sanders received a Certificate of Appreciation for the exceptional service he and his waste services company have provided to the City of Grafton. Mayor Mike Morrow presented the certificate on behalf of the Grafton City Council at their meeting on September 20. Robert Sanders Waste Systems, Inc. was recently sold to Republic Services, who is now servicing the City of Grafton.

“I am grateful for the recognition and for this award,” Bob said. “I will humbly receive it on behalf of the dedicated employees who worked for me.” Robert Sanders Waste Systems, Inc., was established in Alton in 1936 and was the oldest, privately owned, waste disposal service in the southwest Illinois region.

“Bob and his team have always provided exceptional waste collection services to our city,” said Mayor Morrow. “We are grateful for all Bob has personally done for Grafton, such as regularly donating money in support of our police department.” He also received a personal gift from the Grafton Police Department as a small token of their gratitude for his dedicated and devoted support for all law enforcement officers. Bob received a standing ovation.

Grafton City Council meetings are held on the third Tuesday of every month at 7:00 p.m. in City Hall. All council meetings are open to the public, broadcast live and then archived on YouTube.

Photos provided by Dave Sanford, City Photographer.

