GRAFTON - Grafton Mayor Mike Morrow today announced the plans for the Annual Grafton Memorial Day Commemoration Ceremony. The event will be held May 30, 2022, American Legion Post #648 will host Grafton’s Memorial Day Commemoration Ceremony at noon on Monday, May 30, 2022, starting at the Post’s WWI Monument overlooking the Cemetery in Grafton.

“There will be a short ceremony honoring our nation’s fallen military members followed by a twenty-one-gun salute by the Legion’s Honor Guard and the playing of taps,” Mayor Morrow announced.

The morning starts early for the Honor Guard as they visit the local cemeteries, placing flags on veterans’ graves and rendering honors.

Article continues after sponsor message

“It’s a very special day for us. We have a busy schedule to decorate all the graves and return in time to conduct the Memorial Day Ceremony,” said Bruce Olmsted, Post Commander.

“On behalf of the members of Post #648, we invite everyone to the ceremony, and afterward, we will be serving hot dogs and hamburgers in the Legion Hall.”

The meal is being provided by the Legion Auxiliary and the Sons of the American Legion. The ceremony is open to the public with parking provided at the Legion Post.

In the event of rain, the ceremony will be held inside.

More like this: