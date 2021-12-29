JEFFERSON COUNTY - A 73-year-old Grafton man and a 70-year-old Grafton woman died in a two-vehicle fatal traffic crash at 2:32 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, in Jefferson County. Here are the details below:



WHAT: Two-Vehicle Fatal Traffic Crash.

WHERE: Interstate 57 northbound near milepost 84, Jefferson County.

WHEN: Dec. 29, 2021, at 2:32 p.m.

VEHICLES: Unit 1- 2017 White General Motors Sierra.

Unit 2- 2019 White Peterbilt Truck-Tractor.

DRIVERS: Unit 1- 73-year-old male from Grafton, IL, Deceased – (Pending next of kin notification).

Unit 2 - Nodell D. Graves, a 31-year-old male from Maddison, WI – (Uninjured).

PASSENGERS: Unit 1- 70-year-old female from Grafton, IL, deceased – (Pending next of kin notification).

PRELIMINARY: A preliminary investigation indicates the following occurred: Unit 2 was stopped on the right shoulder of Interstate 57 northbound at milepost 84 in Jefferson County. Unit 1 was traveling northbound at the same location and struck the rear of Unit 2. The driver of Unit 2 reported no injuries. The driver of Unit 1 was pronounced deceased on the scene (pending next of kin notification). The passenger of Unit 1 was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced deceased (pending next of kin notification). Interstate 57 northbound was closed with traffic diverted at exit 77 for approximately 1 hour and 30 minutes during the crash investigation. This crash is still under investigation and no further information is available.

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

