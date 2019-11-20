GRAFTON - Area residents are invited to come and enjoy the lighting of Grove Memorial Park and the new 18’ Christmas Tree in Grove Memorial Park at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22.

"Thank you to the City workers, Jay Wruebel and our steadfast volunteers for organizing and assembling our new 18’ Christmas tree," the Grafton Chamber of Commerce said in a release. "What a great addition for the holiday season.

"Bring your own hot chocolate, coffee or other drink to enjoy this time and the start of the holiday season in Grafton."

