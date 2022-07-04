GRAFTON - The City of Grafton and the Grafton Chamber of Commerce hosted what Mayor Mike Morrow describes as "a spectacular 4th of July fireworks show" at the Lighthouse Park on the Mississippi River Saturday evening.

"Hundreds of people viewed the stunning display of multi-colored lights and explosions from numerous vantage points throughout the city and from boats on the Mississippi River," the mayor said. “The city was packed with people walking the streets and enjoying the shops in the late afternoon as they worked their way towards their favorite vantage points to view the fireworks."

The Grafton Police Department worked the traffic flow smoothly and efficiently throughout the day, keeping the cars moving and the pedestrians safe as they wandered throughout the town. “Late in the afternoon Officer Jim Scroggins had to ask an unpermitted ice cream truck to leave,” said Police Chief Eric Spanton.

“The kids in line were sad that they didn’t get any ice cream, so Officer Scroggins went to the Gas Station and bought over $50 of ice cream products with his own money and went back and distributed them to the kids. They were very all very happy.” Officer Scroggins refused to accept any money saying, “It’s not about the money, it's about the kids.”

Photos provided by Dave Sanford, City Photographer.

